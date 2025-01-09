Railway Inspection Train Gutted At Jharkhand's Garhwa Road Station

Palamu: A railway inspection train was gutted in fire at Garhwa Road station in Dhanbad Railway Division.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm on Thursday. Garhwa Road station master Satish Kumar said the fire broke out in the inspection train at around 1:30 pm and it has now been brought under control. As per reports, fire tenders from Aditya Birla Chemical India Limited (Grasim) were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze. Kumar said the damage caused by the fire is being assessed. He said train operation on the Up line has been stopped, while operation on the Down line has been started.

A few Railway Protection Force personnel who were patrolling at Garhwa Road railway station saw the train on fire. The personnel immediately informed the railway officials. Initially, fire personnel and railway workers tried to control the fire through insulators. Later, two fire tenders of Grasim Industries arrived and the blaze was doused. Railway construction works are inspected through inspection train. Along with this, repair work is also done at many places with the train. The inspection train had reached Garhwa Road railway station on Wednesday.

On August 4 last year, three AC coaches of the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Train caught fire when it was parked on platform number four at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The fire that started in the B-7 bogie gradually spread to the B-6 and M-1 bogies. Fire crews extinguished the fire with four engines. Officials said that the affected train reached the Visakhapatnam railway station after departing from Korba. The incident occurred when the train was about to start its journey to Tirupati. A short circuit is believed to be the cause of the fire. Initial reports said that the passengers were safe.

Visakha Joint Commissioner of Police Fakirappa confirmed that there was no loss of life in this accident. It is said that all the passengers who came early in the morning got off the train. The fire broke out on the train at 10 am. Immediately the railway staff and the police were alerted. About four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was doused.