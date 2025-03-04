ETV Bharat / state

Railway Employee Held For ISI Link Through Honeytrap In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Sleuths of Rajasthan Police arrested a railway employee for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Police said he was found sharing sensitive information related to the movement of the army with a female agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency. The female agent, who identified herself as 'Nimmi' and built rapport with the Railway point man.

Intelligence officials intercepted a mobile conversation between the duo and kept an eye on the accused person, who was finally arrested based on concrete information. He has been taken on police remand and interrogation is going on in the case, police said.

Investigation is also going on about how much money he has taken from the Pakistani intelligence agency so far. Sanjay Agarwal, director general of intelligence of police, said Bhavani Singh, who was spying for Pakistan in Bikaner, has been arrested. "Bhavani Singh was honey-trapped by a female agent of ISI. He was in contact with her through social media and shared sensitive information with her for money. Funded by the ISI, he mainly shared confidential information related to the activities of the army," Agarwal said.

Intelligence officials said that a call was traced during surveillance on espionage activities by agents recruited by Pakistani handlers in the state. The intelligence team reached the accused Bhavani Singh, who was working as a point man in the railways. He had been in contact with a Pakistani girl named 'Nimmi' for the last several months and had shared sensitive information with her.