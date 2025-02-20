Railway Cancels Secunderabad-Danapur Express Leaving Maha Kumbh Mela Devotees Stranded

Hyderabad: The Railway Board has announced the cancellation of the Secunderabad-Danapur Express (12791/12791) from February 20 to 28, leaving thousands of devotees planning to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela stranded. This train, the only regular service connecting Secunderabad to Bihar, passes through key pilgrimage destinations like Prayagraj and Varanasi, making it a vital link for many pilgrims heading to the Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is underway at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The cancellation has disrupted travel plans for approximately 36,000 passengers who had booked tickets well in advance. The timing of the cancellation is particularly problematic, coming during the final week of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which culminates on Mahashivratri, February 26.

For many devotees, trains were the most accessible means of transportation to these sacred cities, with limited road and air options available. The cancellation not only affected those travelling to Prayagraj but also those planning to visit Ayodhya and Varanasi.

In response to the disruption, the Railway Board has announced the operation of special trains between Cherlapalli near Hyderabad and Danapur from February 20 to 28. However, these trains will bypass the key Kumbh Mela destinations, including Prayagraj and Varanasi, taking a longer route through Nalgonda, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, and Patna instead. This new route has sparked criticism from pilgrims, as it fails to meet the needs of those heading to the Mela.

Devotees have expressed frustration over the decision, with many citing a lack of alternatives. While trains from northern states continue to run regularly to Prayagraj, the absence of a direct service from Secunderabad has left South Indian pilgrims scrambling for other travel options. With time running out before Mahasivratri, many people fear they may miss out on attending the spiritual event.