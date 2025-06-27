ETV Bharat / state

Rail Connectivity To Transform Naxal-Hit Bastar: Kothagudem-Kirandul Rail Line Survey Nearing Completion

Indian Railways is surveying a 160 km Kothagudem-Kirandul rail line to connect Naxal-affected Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur, aiming to boost development and security

Indian Railways is surveying a 160 km Kothagudem-Kirandul rail line to connect Naxal-affected Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur, aiming to boost development and security.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 6:15 PM IST

Raipur: In a major step towards integrating remote, Naxal-affected regions with the mainstream, Indian Railways has accelerated work on expanding rail connectivity in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur districts. The 160.33 kilometre railway project from Kothagudem (Telangana) to Kirandul (Chhattisgarh) is set to bring socio-economic transformation to Bastar's core areas.

Officials on Friday confirmed that the final location survey (FLS) of the proposed rail line is in its advanced stages. Of the total route, 138.51 kilometres will traverse through the insurgency-hit regions of Sukma, Dantewada, and Bijapur areas that have remained disconnected from the railway network since Independence.

Officials said that this project aims not only at providing transportation infrastructure but also to usher in long-term development, economic opportunities, and improved access to education, healthcare, and commerce. With no rail connectivity so far, these districts have largely depended on difficult road travel for basic services and trade.

The survey work is being conducted using modern LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology for high-precision terrain mapping. The project is being closely monitored by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs due to its importance for national security, governance outreach, and regional stability in the Red Corridor.

Indian Railways expressed gratitude to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for playing a proactive role in facilitating the rapid progress of the project. Officials stated that his coordination and support have been crucial in pushing the survey work forward in such a challenging region.

"The arrival of this railway line will be a symbol of trust, inclusion, and prosperity for Bastar. It will change the lives of farmers, youth, and tribals by connecting them to educational institutions, hospitals, markets, and employment hubs," an official said.

