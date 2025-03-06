ETV Bharat / state

Rail Guard Found Raised Near Thrissur Railway Station

Thrissur: A rail guard was found raised near Thrissur railway station early Thursday morning, police said.

A goods train moving on the Thrissur-Ernakulam downline hit that raised portion a few meters away from the station at 4.50 am but continued its journey, they added.

"The end of the rail guard along the track was found raised, which could not have been done by a single person," a Railway Police official said.

While it is suspected that rag pickers may have attempted to steal it, the police are investigating all possible angles, including the possibility of an attempted derailment, he added.