Railway Budget 2025: Minister Vaishnaw Says Record Allocation Of Rs 10,599 Cr For Odisha

Odisha's electrification efforts too have seen a 4.5-fold increase, with 138 km of electrified track during 2014-2025 compared to just 29 km in the previous term, the minister informed.

Citing the key highlights of the budget, Vaishnaw said expansion of the railway network will be done in a big way. "Between 2014-2025, 186 km of new tracks will be laid, 3.5 times more than the 53 km added during the previous period," he said.

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday addressed a press conference, unveiling key highlights of the 2025 Rail Budget for Odisha, through video conferencing from New Delhi.

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Odisha has got a record budget allocation of Rs. 10,599 crore for railway development this year, marking a 12.5-fold increase from the Rs. 838 crore allocated during the 2009-2014 period.

On infrastructure development, he said over 2,046 km of new tracks have been constructed since 2014, surpassing Malaysia’s entire rail network in scale. Odisha has also achieved 100% electrification with 1,516 km of track electrified.

Vaishnaw highlighted that at present, 48 new track projects are underway, with a total of 4,784 km of tracks being developed and an investment of Rs. 73,723 crore. "The budget includes Rs. 2,379 crore for the development of 59 stations across Odisha, including key hubs like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, and Rourkela."

Speaking on the Kavach safety system , the minister informed funds have been sanctioned for 1,898 km of rail line, with ongoing work and tendering for 645 km. A total of 1,000 locomotives will be integrated with the system to enhance safety.

Since 2014, 522 rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed. Additionally, 43 lifts, 18 escalators, and Wi-Fi have been installed at 234 stations, Vaishnaw further stated.

"Six Vande Bharat trains now run across Odisha, connecting 17 districts and 25 unique stoppages, offering modern, high-speed travel for passengers. Besides, Amrit Bharat Express running between Malda Town and Bengaluru, connects five states, enhancing regional connectivity," he added.

The Minister also said that the state has received over Rs. 10,000 crore annually for railway development over the past three years, contributing to a total investment of Rs. 78,000 crore in the state's railway sector. Furthermore, an additional Rs. 20,000 crore worth of projects have been sanctioned during the current government’s tenure.

The multi-tracking project from Kolkata to Chennai is progressing rapidly, with a major portion of the work completed between Kolkata and Bhadrak. Third-line work is already underway, and the fourth line will be processed in the future.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and Chief Minister of Odisha for their support to Odisha’s railway development, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of the "Double Engine Government" model for this massive transformation.

Vaishnaw on Saturday said a huge gross budgetary support of Rs 2.52 thousand crore has been allocated, and investment of Rs 1.16 thousand crores has been kept in the budget for rail safety which will bring a big change in the lives of passengers.

Vaishnaw, in a video message on the Ministry of Railways social media X, informed that an outlay of Rs 2,52,200 crore has been allocated to the Railways which will accelerate the growth and efficiency.