Karnataka Labourer Gifts 11 bicycles to Students Who Walked Miles to Reach School

Raichur (Karnataka): Anjineya Yadav, a poor labourer, toiled hard to save enough money to buy bicycles for poor students located in Malkandinni village of Raichur district in Karnataka.

Young students from the village, those in grades first to fifth, had to walk three to four kilometres daily to reach school. Moved by their situation, Yadav, a daily-wager, gifted 11 bicycles to the students by spending Rs 40,000 of his hard-earned money.

"First, I noticed the students of my village walking to school. I thought I should help. Then I decided to give bicycles to the students. I used to save a small amount of money from my work every day. In this way, I collected more than 40,000 rupees. After collecting the money, I bought a total of 11 bicycles in Devadurga town and distributed them to 11 students in my village."

"It is very difficult for students to go to government schools from villages without transport facilities. The situation of students who go to school on a daily basis is deplorable. Millions of children across the state are deprived of education because there is no transportation system. I have given bicycles to the school students of our village for free," he said.