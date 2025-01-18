Rahul's Bihar Visit And The Prospects Of INDIA Alliance In Upcoming Assembly Elections

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Saturday on a day-long visit during which he would take part in a conference based on the theme of “safeguarding” the Constitution, besides interacting with leaders of the Bihar unit. Gandhi is scheduled to address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Bapu Sabhagar here later in the day, a party leader said.

He will also visit the Sadaqat Ashram, which serves as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters, where he will inaugurate a newly constructed staff quarter and a refurbished auditorium, named after his grandmother and his father, respectively.

The Congress leader's visit comes at a time when the state's political alliances are showing signs of strain, particularly between his party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Looking Beyond the Surface

Today's schedule tells its own story. Rahul Gandhi will speak at the Constitution Security Conference and meet party workers at Sadakat Ashram. At the same time, across town, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav will be busy with RJD's National Executive meeting at Hotel Maurya. The timing hasn't gone unnoticed. Senior journalist Sunil Pandey suggests this might not be a coincidence, hinting at underlying political calculations.

The relationship between Congress and RJD has seen better days. Things started changing after the recent Lok Sabha elections didn't go as planned. The alliance that once seemed unshakeable now appears to be on shaky ground. Recent events have only added to the tension. When RJD decided to support AAP in Delhi's assembly elections, eyebrows were raised. Then came Tejashwi Yadav's comment about the India Alliance being just for Lok Sabha elections. Though he later walked back these words after Congress showed its displeasure, the damage was already done.

On the Ground Reality

Congress faces real challenges in Bihar. While their posters and banners are visible across the state, their presence on the ground tells a different story. The party's organization at the local level isn't as strong as it needs to be. Meanwhile, RJD under Lalu Prasad Yadav maintains a firm grip on state politics.

Both sides are trying to keep up appearances. Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore talks about the strength of their alliance, while RJD's Ejaz Ahmed leaves the door open for meetings between leaders, though he emphasizes their busy schedules. Yet beneath these diplomatic words, both parties seem to be reassessing their positions.

What Lies Ahead

Political analyst Sunil Pandey offers a clear-eyed view of the situation. He believes that while Congress and RJD will probably still fight the assembly elections together, RJD holds most of the cards. Congress's weak organizational structure in Bihar means they can't really push for an equal partnership.

The Road Forward

As Bihar heads toward assembly elections, today's events might signal where things are heading. Whether Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav meet or not could tell us a lot about the future of this alliance. Their relationship has weathered storms before, but this time feels different. Both parties are carefully weighing their options and their worth to each other.

The days ahead will show if this is just another bump in the road or a sign of bigger changes to come in Bihar's political landscape. For now, all eyes are on Patna, watching how these two old allies navigate their increasingly complex relationship.