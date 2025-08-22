ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Visits Khanquah Rahmani As His Yatra Covers Munger And Bhagalpur

By Prince Dilkhush, Sanjeet Kumar & Dev Raj

Munger/Bhagalpur/Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited socio-religious organisation Khanquah Rahmani in Munger as a part of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Friday and met several Islamic scholars to discuss various pertinent issues of the society.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and other leaders accompanied him.

They spent around half an hour there, with Rahul asserting that he liked visiting the place and meeting the leaders of the famous organisation that has been working in various sectors related to the socio-religious-cultural life of the people.

The Congress leader had returned to Bihar on Thursday evening after visiting Delhi to join the second phase of his yatra as it rolled from Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Jamui to halt at Munger for the night.

“We had a discussion with Rahul ji to develop an understanding of the Constitution, to see it not just as a document, but as a binding factor for all the citizens of the country. We talked about SIR, the voter registration process, and how all people in this country could live together in peace and harmony, without hatred,” Khanquah Rahmani Sajjada Nashin Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani told reporters.

Faisal expressed gratitude to Rahul for taking up the SIR issue and pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) was itself accepting that 65 lakh people are not present in the electoral rolls.

“Rahul ji is asking whether this is true. It is a thing that needs to be verified. He is saying the correct thing,” he added.

Faisal asserted that there could be no political discussion greater than one on how to live in amity.

“We always think in terms of votes. However, we should talk from the citizens’ perspective, on how to improve the country and how everybody could participate in it. This is the biggest politics. The nation will become strong only when this happens,” the Sajjada Nashin added.