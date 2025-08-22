Rahul Visits Khanquah Rahmani As His Yatra Covers Munger And Bhagalpur

By Prince Dilkhush, Sanjeet Kumar & Dev Raj
Munger/Bhagalpur/Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited socio-religious organisation Khanquah Rahmani in Munger as a part of his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Friday and met several Islamic scholars to discuss various pertinent issues of the society.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and other leaders accompanied him.
They spent around half an hour there, with Rahul asserting that he liked visiting the place and meeting the leaders of the famous organisation that has been working in various sectors related to the socio-religious-cultural life of the people.
The Congress leader had returned to Bihar on Thursday evening after visiting Delhi to join the second phase of his yatra as it rolled from Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Jamui to halt at Munger for the night.
“We had a discussion with Rahul ji to develop an understanding of the Constitution, to see it not just as a document, but as a binding factor for all the citizens of the country. We talked about SIR, the voter registration process, and how all people in this country could live together in peace and harmony, without hatred,” Khanquah Rahmani Sajjada Nashin Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani told reporters.
Faisal expressed gratitude to Rahul for taking up the SIR issue and pointed out that the Election Commission (EC) was itself accepting that 65 lakh people are not present in the electoral rolls.
“Rahul ji is asking whether this is true. It is a thing that needs to be verified. He is saying the correct thing,” he added.
Faisal asserted that there could be no political discussion greater than one on how to live in amity.
“We always think in terms of votes. However, we should talk from the citizens’ perspective, on how to improve the country and how everybody could participate in it. This is the biggest politics. The nation will become strong only when this happens,” the Sajjada Nashin added.
Khanquah Rahmani, considered one of the most important socio-religious organisations of the minority community in the country, was established in 1901.
Its founder figures participated in the Freedom Movement, worked for the educational uplift and socio-cultural reforms of the minority community. Former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi have also visited Khanquah Rahmani. Rahul had visited it previously as a child.
The yatra with Rahul and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders at the front, moved towards Bhagalpur. Thousands of people and supporters of various Opposition parties lined the national highway with flags, banners, posters and placards. They shouted slogans against SIR and greeted the leaders.
Rahul and other leaders stopped at various places for a while to interact with the people and deliver short speeches condemning the SIR and exhorting them to remove the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the forthcoming Assembly polls, expected to be held in November.
The crowd increased manifold as the procession with Rahul, Tejashwi and other senior leaders moving in an ‘open-top’ vehicle at the front, entered Bhagalpur. It was so dense that the march almost came to a halt for want of space to move forward.
The yatra moved across various places, covering around 52km in the Bhagalpur district. It touched the silk textile hub at Nathnagar and moved to the Ghanta Ghar Chowk (Clock Tower Chowk) in Bhagalpur city in the evening, where the leaders addressed a public meeting.
“Vote chor (thief) government, take a look! This is the anger against unemployment and inflation. It is the frustration over two decades of poverty and migration. This is a revolution against the theft of the right to vote,” Rahul said.
Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, asserted that the massive crowd was a public movement.
“The public has awakened and understood that the government formed by stealing votes never belongs to the people,” he added.
The Congress leader talked about the ills of SIR and cautioned the people about them. He also asked them to stay alert about the designs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the EC to deprive the common people, poor, Dalits, backwards classes and the minority community of their right to vote.
The yatra would halt at Naugachia in Bhagalpur for the night and move to Katihar district on Saturday.
