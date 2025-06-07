ETV Bharat / state

Rahul’s Visit To Mountain Man’s House Ignites Debate Around Development Claims In Bihar

Published : June 7, 2025

Gaya: A one-day tour of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to poll bound Bihar has ignited a debate around the claims of development in the state. Among other things being debated is the construction of a VIP washroom built by the administration at the house of Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi in Gahlour village of Gaya. Rahul visited Gaya and Nalanda on June 6. Since the washroom was erected minutes before Rahul’s arrival, the detractors of the ruling dispensation are claiming that the development is confined only to VVIP movement. Rahul’s Visit To Mountain Man’s House Ignites Debate Around Development Claims In Bihar (ETV Bharat) Manjhi’s family members have also said that the picture of their home is quite different from what was presented during the VVIP movement. They pointed towards building of a road and construction of a VIP washroom just before Rahul’s visit. It is being alleged that the VIP washroom was dismantled and carried away by the administration just after Rahul left the Manjhi house for Nalanda. The family said that the administration resorts to providing special arrangements whenever some VVIP visit.

Manjhi’s granddaughter Anshu Kumari has alleged that the house does not have a toilet. The one built by the government in 2915 was demolished to build a road. She claimed that the family has been without the basic facility for the last decade. She said the administration’s claims on development are hollow. Rahul’s Visit To Mountain Man’s House Ignites Debate Around Development Claims In Bihar (ETV Bharat) “A temporary toilet was erected before Rahul Gandhi’s arrival. Minutes after he left, the parts were dismantled and carried away by the workers of the administration. This has not happened for the first time,” Anshu Kumari said. “This is the condition of the house of the person whose struggles are acknowledged not only in India but throughout the world. The condition of the house of the man who spent his entire life for the welfare of others and on whose life a film was made, remains unchanged,” she added. Meanwhile, the President of the Minority Cell of the Congress Umer Khan said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the rights of the common poor people apart from the great personalities like Dashrath Manjhi. “It is a shame for the Bihar government that the Manjhi house does not have a toilet even today,” he said. Rahul’s Visit To Mountain Man’s House Ignites Debate Around Development Claims In Bihar (ETV Bharat) District Magistrate Sushant Shubhankar said that the construction of a toilet in the Manjhi house will be ensured after a probe. He claimed, “Construction of a temporary toilet before a VVIP visit is a part of the protocol.” Shubhankar assumed charge at Gaya only last week. It is learnt that Dashrath Manjhi’s son Bhagirath Manjhi has expressed his desire to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and Rahul Gandhi has assured him of an appropriate decision in the matter. Observers say that Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Manjhi house was aimed at scoring brownie points amid the Dalits ahead of the polls.