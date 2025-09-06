Rahul To Review Bihar Congress Seats On September 15

The grand old party is focusing on strong seats and hopes to field merit-based candidates to increase vote share and presence in the assembly.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST|
Updated : September 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Upbeat over his recent Bihar yatra, Rahul Gandhi will review strategy, including the seats the Congress plans to contest in the poll-bound state, along with senior leaders, on September 15.
Elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are likely to be held in November. The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is hopeful of defeating the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after Rahul's August 17 to September 1 yatra across the eastern state over the issue of vote theft.
According to party insiders, the yatra’s feedback has been positive, and the Congress now needs to focus on around 70 seats it plans to contest. The grand old party had contested the same number of seats in the previous 2020 assembly elections, but could win only 19.
However, unlike 2020, this time the Congress is focused on seats where it is confident of winning and is open to giving up a few seats for the sake of the alliance, if needed.
The party insiders further said they are excited that over 1,500 applications have been received for the 70 seats, which indicates the excitement among the Congress workers.
Over the past few weeks, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee members Imran Pratapgarhi, Praniti Shinde and Kunal Chaudhary and other senior leaders held one-on-one meetings with most of the applicants to assess their claims.
The number of seats and the feedback from the screening committee members would be discussed in the Sep 15 meeting, for which Rahul’s clear instructions are that tickets will be decided only on merit, and no recommendations from any senior leader would be entertained.
"We received around 1,500 applications. We have interviewed most of the applicants one by one. This is because the workers are very excited about the party’s prospects. We have been told by the high command that only merit will be considered for ticket distribution, and no recommendations will be entertained. Issues related to the coming elections will be discussed on September 15," AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.
Pasi noted that the AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru, who was appointed in February, had made it clear to the party workers during his first visit that those rushing to Delhi to seek favours during ticket distribution will not get any benefit, as only those who have been loyal to the party and work on the ground will be given a preference when the elections approach. The screening panel will start shortlisting the names of the candidates after September 15, which will then be sent to the central election committee for final clearance.
According to party insiders, the post-Rahul yatra scenario in Bihar offers a very good chance for the Congress to significantly increase its 6 per cent vote share in 2020.
"For that, candidate selection is the key. Besides the social engineering, which is a reality in Bihar politics, the right candidate will make a big difference this time,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.
The party insiders further said the INDIA bloc will have to keep an eye on how the NDA conducts its political programs over the coming weeks to counter the opposition’s vote theft yatra. Already, the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties are planning to conduct voter outreach programs in their respective strongholds.
The party insiders said the BJP will try to publicise the alleged abuse to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coming days, as the saffron party did by holding a state bandh on September 4.
"By calling for a Bihar bandh and engaging in domineering, thuggish, and criminal behaviour, the saffron party hurt and harassed millions of Biharis through beatings, pushing and shoving, verbal abuse, and preventing pregnant women from reaching hospitals. Because of this, the BJP has turned millions of people against itself. If it organises such a bandh once more, the Mahagathbandhan won’t even need to campaign in the elections. It will win the elections on its own,” Yadav said.
