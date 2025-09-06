Rahul To Review Bihar Congress Seats On September 15

ETV Bharat / state

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Patna. ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Upbeat over his recent Bihar yatra, Rahul Gandhi will review strategy, including the seats the Congress plans to contest in the poll-bound state, along with senior leaders, on September 15.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are likely to be held in November. The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, is hopeful of defeating the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after Rahul's August 17 to September 1 yatra across the eastern state over the issue of vote theft.

According to party insiders, the yatra’s feedback has been positive, and the Congress now needs to focus on around 70 seats it plans to contest. The grand old party had contested the same number of seats in the previous 2020 assembly elections, but could win only 19.

However, unlike 2020, this time the Congress is focused on seats where it is confident of winning and is open to giving up a few seats for the sake of the alliance, if needed.

The party insiders further said they are excited that over 1,500 applications have been received for the 70 seats, which indicates the excitement among the Congress workers.

Over the past few weeks, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) screening committee members Imran Pratapgarhi, Praniti Shinde and Kunal Chaudhary and other senior leaders held one-on-one meetings with most of the applicants to assess their claims.

The number of seats and the feedback from the screening committee members would be discussed in the Sep 15 meeting, for which Rahul’s clear instructions are that tickets will be decided only on merit, and no recommendations from any senior leader would be entertained.

"We received around 1,500 applications. We have interviewed most of the applicants one by one. This is because the workers are very excited about the party’s prospects. We have been told by the high command that only merit will be considered for ticket distribution, and no recommendations will be entertained. Issues related to the coming elections will be discussed on September 15," AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.