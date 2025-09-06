Rahul, Tejashwi Should Thank PM & CM For Covering Bihar In 16 Days Due To Good Roads: Minister

Nitin Nabin said roads worth over Rs three lakh crore have been approved for Bihar since the NDA governement came to power at the Centre.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Minister of Road Construction Nitin Nabin on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for covering the entire state in 16 days during their recently undertaken Voter Adhikar Yatra due to the development of road networks.
"Rahul-Tejashwi should thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for travelling on the roads in Bihar. If the road conditions were like the pre-2006 time, they would not have been able to cover almost the entire state in 16 days," he told ETV Bharat.
"Roads built here are not only becoming an example of the state but also for the country. In 2006, there were only potholes and no roads. Some people used to say roads should be constructed like this and that. But everything remained in comments and nothing materialised ever," he added.
Nabin said the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government implemented the road construction. "When I became the MLA, I brought new schemes which were implemented by the then Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav," he added.
He said that soon after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi announced that Rs 54,000 would be spent on road infrastructure. "The way the Centre has cooperated in the last 10 years, roads worth over Rs three lakh crore have been approved," he added.
Nabin said Nitish brought a maintenance policy in 2012, in which it was decided that whoever builds the road will have to maintain it for five years. After 2012, new roads were not only built but also maintained, and big schemes started coming to Bihar after 2015. The number of bridges on the Ganges has more than doubled, he added.
He said everyone is aware of the condition of the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and the Rajendra Setu, as people used to think twice before crossing them. During marriage, people used to cross these bridges a day before. "Today, the bridges are magnificent because of PM Narendra Modi. A six-lane bridge, JP Setu, is being built right next to the Mahatma Gandhi Setu. Another six-lane bridge is also being built in Sherpur Dighwara," the minister added.
"The opposition alleges that development is happening only in Patna and not in other parts of Bihar. Tejashwi was roaming in Purnia on a bike. Purnia is also in Bihar. Today, people are reaching Gaya from Patna in 1.5 hours instead of the four hours it used to take," he further said.
On the development front, he said a target has been set to employ one crore youth from 2025 to 2030. "Tejashwi has nothing to do with development. When a bridge was built in his area, it was expected that he would work towards it and attend the inauguration. But he did not come despite being invited," he added.
"Before 2005, people used to fear walking on the road after evening. Now, Tejashwi was able to go out on the road with his family at 11:00 pm, which was not possible during the rule of his parents," the minister said.
Accusing Tejashwi of not sparing even his brother, Nabin said, "Being the leader of the opposition, he does not care about the decorum of language in the House. Has anyone ever seen Tejashwi sitting in the House all day? He neither meets the public nor works for them."
