Rahul, Tejashwi Should Thank PM & CM For Covering Bihar In 16 Days Due To Good Roads: Minister

ETV Bharat / state

Patna: Bihar Minister of Road Construction Nitin Nabin on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for covering the entire state in 16 days during their recently undertaken Voter Adhikar Yatra due to the development of road networks.

"Rahul-Tejashwi should thank PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar for travelling on the roads in Bihar. If the road conditions were like the pre-2006 time, they would not have been able to cover almost the entire state in 16 days," he told ETV Bharat.

"Roads built here are not only becoming an example of the state but also for the country. In 2006, there were only potholes and no roads. Some people used to say roads should be constructed like this and that. But everything remained in comments and nothing materialised ever," he added.

Nabin said the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government implemented the road construction. "When I became the MLA, I brought new schemes which were implemented by the then Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav," he added.

He said that soon after becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi announced that Rs 54,000 would be spent on road infrastructure. "The way the Centre has cooperated in the last 10 years, roads worth over Rs three lakh crore have been approved," he added.

Nabin said Nitish brought a maintenance policy in 2012, in which it was decided that whoever builds the road will have to maintain it for five years. After 2012, new roads were not only built but also maintained, and big schemes started coming to Bihar after 2015. The number of bridges on the Ganges has more than doubled, he added.