Rahul Returns To Delhi; Will Resume Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar On Thursday

By Dev Raj
Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ came to an end at Barbigha in Sheikhpura district on Tuesday evening, and he flew to Delhi.
With Wednesday being a ‘break’ or rest day for the march, he will now return to Bihar on Thursday morning and embark on the second phase of the yatra from Lakhisarai district in the state.
The 16-day yatra started from Sasaram on Sunday (August 17) to protest the anomalies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It will cover around 1,300 km across more than 20 districts in the state and end with a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on September 1.
Police Constable Comes Under Rahul’s Vehicle During The Yatra
A police constable came under the wheels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Nawada on Tuesday, and was injured in his legs. The incident led to some tense moments and halted the procession for some time as the locals and security personnel rescued him.
As the yatra was moving through a dense crowd of supporters and onlookers who were jostling with each other, the constable, whose name could not be ascertained, fell down. His legs were trapped under the left front wheel of the open-top lead vehicle in which Rahul, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya were travelling.
The vehicle immediately stopped as the crowd shouted, alerting the driver and asking him to move it back. The police officials on duty, CRPF security personnel accompanying the Congress leader, and the local people extricated the trapped constable as the automobile moved back a bit.
He got up limping badly, and Rahul asked him, “Bhaiya theek ho (Elder brother, are you okay?),” to which he nodded in affirmative. However, he could not find his mobile phone after the mishap.
However, the Congress leader was not satisfied. He beckoned him closer to enquire further about his injuries, and offered to take him ahead in the vehicle. He (Rahul) moved back from his position at the front, and the bystanders helped the constable climb into the vehicle and take the front seat.
Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, later directed his security personnel to take the constable to the hospital.
“The police personnel and administration are bearing the important responsibility of security during the yatra, but their security is also equally important,” Rahul added.
The incident also led to questions about whether the number of police personnel was adequate to tackle the huge crowd, which was assembling along the yatra route, and also bear its pressure as people lunge forward to see and meet the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders.
Rahul’s Flying Kisses
While the Voter Adhikar Yatra was crossing Hisua in Nawada, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters standing along its route shouted “Rahul Gandhi murdabad” (Down with Rahul Gandhi).
The Leader of Opposition heard the slogan and stopped his vehicle, waved at the protestors, showed the thumbs-up sign with a smile, and blew several flying kisses before moving on.
Exiting Nawada, the yatra entered the Sheikhpura district and moved to Barbigha, which is the birthplace of independent Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Sinha. Rahul went to Krishna Chowk and paid floral tributes to him.
Delivering another of his impromptu addresses in Sheikhpura, the Congress leader said: “You do get employment, the electricity bills are fake, inflation keeps on rising, and 65 lakh voters among you are being deleted. We will not allow this.”
He also raised the slogan “Vote chor” (Stealer of vote) to which the audience shouted “Gaddi chhor” (Quit the throne).
Rahul asserted, “One day, the truth will come out that the past election in Bihar was also stolen. The people of the Election Commission should remember that our government would definitely act against them.”
“Bihar is at the top in the country with regard to unemployment. We have to remove it and end ‘made in China’ to bring ‘made in Bihar’ and ‘made in India’,” Rahul added.
