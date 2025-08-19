ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Returns To Delhi; Will Resume Voter Adhikar Yatra In Bihar On Thursday

By Dev Raj

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ came to an end at Barbigha in Sheikhpura district on Tuesday evening, and he flew to Delhi.

With Wednesday being a ‘break’ or rest day for the march, he will now return to Bihar on Thursday morning and embark on the second phase of the yatra from Lakhisarai district in the state.

The 16-day yatra started from Sasaram on Sunday (August 17) to protest the anomalies in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It will cover around 1,300 km across more than 20 districts in the state and end with a public rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on September 1.

Police Constable Comes Under Rahul’s Vehicle During The Yatra

A police constable came under the wheels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle during his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Nawada on Tuesday, and was injured in his legs. The incident led to some tense moments and halted the procession for some time as the locals and security personnel rescued him.

As the yatra was moving through a dense crowd of supporters and onlookers who were jostling with each other, the constable, whose name could not be ascertained, fell down. His legs were trapped under the left front wheel of the open-top lead vehicle in which Rahul, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya were travelling.

The vehicle immediately stopped as the crowd shouted, alerting the driver and asking him to move it back. The police officials on duty, CRPF security personnel accompanying the Congress leader, and the local people extricated the trapped constable as the automobile moved back a bit.

He got up limping badly, and Rahul asked him, “Bhaiya theek ho (Elder brother, are you okay?),” to which he nodded in affirmative. However, he could not find his mobile phone after the mishap.

However, the Congress leader was not satisfied. He beckoned him closer to enquire further about his injuries, and offered to take him ahead in the vehicle. He (Rahul) moved back from his position at the front, and the bystanders helped the constable climb into the vehicle and take the front seat.

Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, later directed his security personnel to take the constable to the hospital.