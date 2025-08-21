Rahul Mankootathil Resigns As Youth Congress President Following Misbehaviour Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Youth Congress State President Rahul Mankootathil has resigned from his post following allegations of misbehaviour towards women. The resignation was carried out on the instructions of the national leadership to prevent the scandal from damaging the party's reputation. The directive was issued by AICC General Secretary Deepa Das Munshi.

Rahul Mankootathil announced his resignation during a press conference at his residence in Pathanamthitta. A new president is expected to be announced soon as part of a restructuring of the Youth Congress. While Mankootathil will continue to serve as an MLA, he is unlikely to be given a ticket in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Congress leadership reportedly concluded there was no other option after the controversy intensified. The scandal has come at a difficult time for the party, which was preparing to face the local body elections with renewed confidence following its recent victory in the Nilambur by-election.

Revelations of Inappropriate Conduct

The controversy gained public attention after actress and model Rini Ann George came forward with allegations without initially naming the leader. Following her statement, screenshots of lewd WhatsApp messages and audio clips, allegedly sent by Rahul to various women, were widely circulated on social media.

The leaked messages, some of which are said to be years old, revealed a pattern of persistent behaviour even after the women attempted to disengage. In one audio clip, a phone conversation with another young woman included a heated argument about a potential abortion. The release of these messages and clips significantly compromised Mankootathil's position.

Opposition Leader's Response

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said that the party would thoroughly investigate the complaints against Mankootathil. "No matter how senior the leader is, action will be taken," he said. He added that the woman who made the complaint was "like a daughter" to him.

Satheesan confirmed that while no formal complaint had been submitted to the party or to him personally, the allegations would be taken seriously, and he would personally spearhead the inquiry.

When asked why no action was taken earlier, Satheesan explained that the party could not act without a proper investigation. He noted that there have been cases where individuals have been subjected to even CBI investigations without wrongdoing.

He assured that the party would not function as a court but would conduct its own internal inquiry. Satheesan further clarified that Rahul Mankootathil's position as Youth Congress President was earned through an election based on merit, but emphasised that the party would not show any leniency and would take unbiased action on any complaint it receives.