Rahul, Kharge To Visit Assam On July 16, Review 2026 Poll Strategy

New Delhi: After revamping the Assam unit, the top Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will soon review the party’s strategy to take on the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to party insiders, the visit of the top leadership is being planned around the third week of this month, likely on July 16. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal will also attend the party conclave which comes days after a thorough revamp of the state unit.

During the conclave, the high command is expected to hear the concerns of the workers down to the village level and give them directions for next year’s poll challenge.

“The swiftness with which the state team revamp has been done over the past two months indicates the high command’s focus on Assam. The Congress is set to reclaim its ground as there is huge anti-incumbency against the ruling saffron party. The main plank of the grand old party will be corruption in the state government and neglect of development. The ruling party forgot its poll promises resulting which, voters are suffering from inflation and joblessness. We have been flagging these issues and will intensify our campaign over the coming days,” AICC secretary in-charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

However, the grand old party strategists are aware that the next year’s electoral battle is going to be a tough one given the Congress's performance over the past state elections. The grand old party has been out of power in Assam since 2016 and could win only 29 out of 126 seats in the 2021 assembly polls and later lost six MLAs to the BJP. Prior to this, in 2016 assembly elections, the Congress got only 26 out of 126 seats.

In this backdrop, the Congress decided to revamp the entire state unit by replacing former state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah with Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi in May. Last week, the AICC approved a long list of various state committees including the political affairs committee, executive committee, various election related committees, and named 14 vice presidents, 35 general secretaries, 65 secretaries, 20 joint secretaries and 35 district unit heads to prepare the organisation for the next year’s polls.

“The team of office bearers has ensured representation from all sections of society. This will keep the state team united. We have also formed block level teams. This will allow us to take our message against the state government down to the villages. The saffron party came with a lot of promises but forgot the same later on. Now syndicates are calling the shots. They try to divide the voters but the Congress will bring the people together. The visit of the high command will further energise the new office bearers. Under leadership of Gaurav Gogoi we will defeat the Himanta Sarma government,” new Assam Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar told ETV Bharat.

Though a section of the state unit felt that Gaurav Gogoi should have been given charge of the state six months ago to give the grand old party more time for the 2026 assembly polls, AICC functionary Manoj Chauhan did not agree with the view.

“The decision is not late. This is the right time and now the entire state team will gear up for the coming elections. The people are in a mood for change,” said Chauhan.