Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra In Bihar To Cover 1300km Across 25 Districts In 16 days

Patna: The Congress on Thursday made public the details of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, commencing in Bihar from August 17, to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The 1,300km-long yatra will start from Sasaram (Rohtas district), cut through 25 out of 38 districts in the state, and end with a public rally in the state capital on September 1.
Leaders from parties which are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), will participate in the yatra. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who hails from the RJD, would be a prominent part of the tour.
“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is beginning the Vote Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram tomorrow (August 17). This will be a 1300km-long yatra and will be conducted in 16 days. It will cover 25 districts. RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and leaders from CPI, CPM, CPIML, VIP will participate in it,” Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh told media persons.
“Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save the Constitution and democracy. Various sections of society, including the poor, deprived, youths, farmers, and women, have faith in him. We appeal to all aware voters in the state to support and participate in this yatra, and help him defeat the nexus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission,” Singh added.
The Rajya Sabha member also recounted that Rahul has been sipping tea with voters who have been declared dead under SIR and struck off from the electoral rolls.
As per the details, Rahul will land at Sasaram on Sunday and launch the march. He will move to Deo, Amba and Kutumba in the adjoining Aurangabad district the next day and then move to Wazirganj in Gaya district on Tuesday (August 19). It will be followed by a day’s break.
The yatra will next commence from Sheikhpura on August 21 and cover Munger, Katihar, and Purnea by August 24, followed again by a day’s break. The next phase will start from Supaul on August 26 and end on August 30 after moving through Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran and other districts.
The yatra will again take a day’s break and end with an INDIA rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on September 1.
Singh asserted that the tour was the last option to protest SIR, in which several irregularities have come to notice, including five to six families being shown as residing in a single house at several places in the rural areas.
“Around 20 to 22 leaders of the INDIA bloc went to meet the Election Commission after it announced SIR. It averred that 20 per cent votes will be cut under the exercise. All parties, except the BJP and the Janata Dal United (JDU), gave their reactions. The BJP and JDU were supporting it from behind and had given their assent to deprive the people of their right to vote,” Singh said.
Speaking further, the Congress leader pointed out that the Opposition kept giving notices in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and kept stalling the passage of bills to demand a discussion on SIR, but the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, did not think it necessary to discuss it.
“Around 300 MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha marched to meet the Election Commission, but were not allowed to do so. We got ourselves arrested and were kept in the Parliament police station for four hours. After this, no step, other than the yatra, was left,” Singh said.
The Rajya Sabha member added that Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar had said in 1950 that a Constitution could be good and function smoothly only if the election commissioners are not fools or cunning.
“Today we realise Ambedkar’s farsightedness when SIR is happening. The kind of environment that has developed, along with the anger and boredom of the people from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s government, will ensure that INDIA will come to power in Bihar,” Singh said.
The Election Commission started the SIR exercise in Bihar on June 25 with a base of around 7.9 crore voters as present in the revised electoral rolls at the beginning of this year.
It published the SIR draft electoral roll on August 1, containing 7.24 crore voters, while over 65 lakh voters were struck off the rolls. These included the 22 lakh dead, 36 lakh permanently migrated, and 7 lakh multiple-listed voters. It also gave a month’s time to file objections and claims.
As several genuine voters came forward to object to their removal from the electoral rolls, the Opposition parties, civil society organisations, and social activists intensified their protest.
Hearing a bunch of petitions against SIR, the Supreme Court gave an interim order on Thursday, directing the Election Commission to make available online a searchable list of over 65 lakh voters omitted in the draft electoral roll, along with reasons for deletion. It also asked to ensure that the names were searchable through the Election Photo Identity Card number.
The apex court also asked the Commission to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity and residence for voters who wanted to get their names included in the electoral rolls.
