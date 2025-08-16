ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi's Vote Adhikar Yatra In Bihar To Cover 1300km Across 25 Districts In 16 days

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Congress on Thursday made public the details of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, commencing in Bihar from August 17, to protest the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The 1,300km-long yatra will start from Sasaram (Rohtas district), cut through 25 out of 38 districts in the state, and end with a public rally in the state capital on September 1.

Leaders from parties which are a part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), will participate in the yatra. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who hails from the RJD, would be a prominent part of the tour.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, is beginning the Vote Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram tomorrow (August 17). This will be a 1300km-long yatra and will be conducted in 16 days. It will cover 25 districts. RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and leaders from CPI, CPM, CPIML, VIP will participate in it,” Rajya Sabha member and former Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Akhilesh Prasad Singh told media persons.

“Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save the Constitution and democracy. Various sections of society, including the poor, deprived, youths, farmers, and women, have faith in him. We appeal to all aware voters in the state to support and participate in this yatra, and help him defeat the nexus of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission,” Singh added.

The Rajya Sabha member also recounted that Rahul has been sipping tea with voters who have been declared dead under SIR and struck off from the electoral rolls.

As per the details, Rahul will land at Sasaram on Sunday and launch the march. He will move to Deo, Amba and Kutumba in the adjoining Aurangabad district the next day and then move to Wazirganj in Gaya district on Tuesday (August 19). It will be followed by a day’s break.

The yatra will next commence from Sheikhpura on August 21 and cover Munger, Katihar, and Purnea by August 24, followed again by a day’s break. The next phase will start from Supaul on August 26 and end on August 30 after moving through Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran and other districts.

The yatra will again take a day’s break and end with an INDIA rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on September 1.

Singh asserted that the tour was the last option to protest SIR, in which several irregularities have come to notice, including five to six families being shown as residing in a single house at several places in the rural areas.

“Around 20 to 22 leaders of the INDIA bloc went to meet the Election Commission after it announced SIR. It averred that 20 per cent votes will be cut under the exercise. All parties, except the BJP and the Janata Dal United (JDU), gave their reactions. The BJP and JDU were supporting it from behind and had given their assent to deprive the people of their right to vote,” Singh said.