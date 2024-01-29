Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra resumes in West Bengal

Sonapur (West Bengal): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed its journey from Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The Yatra travelled to Chopra and will go to Islampur where Gandhi is scheduled to address a small gathering before entering Kishanganj in Bihar, a party leader said.

Rahul spent the night at Sonapur and started the journey around 8 am from here. He is now at Islampur and is likely to address a small gathering. He will be going to Kishanganj, the party leader told PTI.

Party supporters and enthusiasts were seen greeting the Congress leader who was in a vehicle with a tight security cordon around the convoy.

The Yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on Thursday morning and took a two-day break, during which Gandhi returned to New Delhi.

It is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and then after travelling through Murshidabad, it will leave the state on February 1. The Yatra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.