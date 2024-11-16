'What Will You Do With Rs 3000 You Get Every Month?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Maharashtra Women In Candid Chat

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received vivid responses when he asked female voters what they would do with the Rs 3000 the MVA promised to pay women every month. He was referring to the Mahalakshmi scheme proposed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The video shared by Rahul on X shows him having a candid conversation with women voters.

" I will share it among kids," answered a lady in her middle age. Another woman, a physiotherapist by profession said she would help ladies in remote areas with lesser access to medical facilities. Rahul responded to her saying the MVA manifesto offers medical insurance and free medicines among others in their manifesto.

Hailing the alliance's plan another female voter said that safety, dignity and respect should be ensured in any society. The woman in their middle age shared a memory of being able to see Rahul on TV as a kid and now that she is able to meet him in real. The conversation ended on a light note with the woman teaching some sentences in Marathi.

The MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, assured a caste-based census, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, free bus travel and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children, besides a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls attaining the age of 18 years.