ETV Bharat / state

'What Will You Do With Rs 3000 You Get Every Month?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Maharashtra Women In Candid Chat

Rahul Gandhi received different responses when he asked female voters what they would do with the Rs 3000 MVA promised to pay women every month.

'What Will You Do With Rs 3OOO You Get Every Month': Rahul gandhi Asks Maharashtra Woman In Candid Chat
Screengrab from a video shared by Rahul Gandhi on X (X/@RahulGandhi)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received vivid responses when he asked female voters what they would do with the Rs 3000 the MVA promised to pay women every month. He was referring to the Mahalakshmi scheme proposed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The video shared by Rahul on X shows him having a candid conversation with women voters.

" I will share it among kids," answered a lady in her middle age. Another woman, a physiotherapist by profession said she would help ladies in remote areas with lesser access to medical facilities. Rahul responded to her saying the MVA manifesto offers medical insurance and free medicines among others in their manifesto.

Hailing the alliance's plan another female voter said that safety, dignity and respect should be ensured in any society. The woman in their middle age shared a memory of being able to see Rahul on TV as a kid and now that she is able to meet him in real. The conversation ended on a light note with the woman teaching some sentences in Marathi.

The MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, assured a caste-based census, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, free bus travel and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children, besides a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls attaining the age of 18 years.

Read More:

  1. MVA Promises Caste Census, Free Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls; Rs 3,000 A Month To Women
  2. MVA To Take Historic Steps For Farmers Of Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received vivid responses when he asked female voters what they would do with the Rs 3000 the MVA promised to pay women every month. He was referring to the Mahalakshmi scheme proposed in the Maha Vikas Aghadi manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The video shared by Rahul on X shows him having a candid conversation with women voters.

" I will share it among kids," answered a lady in her middle age. Another woman, a physiotherapist by profession said she would help ladies in remote areas with lesser access to medical facilities. Rahul responded to her saying the MVA manifesto offers medical insurance and free medicines among others in their manifesto.

Hailing the alliance's plan another female voter said that safety, dignity and respect should be ensured in any society. The woman in their middle age shared a memory of being able to see Rahul on TV as a kid and now that she is able to meet him in real. The conversation ended on a light note with the woman teaching some sentences in Marathi.

The MVA on Sunday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra polls, promising free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation. The manifesto, titled ‘Maharashtranama’, assured a caste-based census, and monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000, free bus travel and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each to women.

It also promised to frame a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy and enforcement of the Shakti law for the safety of women and children, besides a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The MVA also assured to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls attaining the age of 18 years.

Read More:

  1. MVA Promises Caste Census, Free Cervical Cancer Vaccine for Girls; Rs 3,000 A Month To Women
  2. MVA To Take Historic Steps For Farmers Of Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSMAHALAKSHMI SCHEMEMAHA VIKAS AGHADIRAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.