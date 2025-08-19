Rahul Gandhi Will Never Give Affidavit To EC: Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera

Gaya: The Voter Adhikar Yatra taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday has entered the Nawada district of Bihar. During the procession, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Tuesday said Gandhi will never give any affidavit as demanded by the Election Commission (EC).

"When the theft by the Election Commission itself has been caught, then it should answer. The commission is running away from its responsibilities and is working under political pressure," he said while leaving the Rasulpur camp of the party.

Raising serious concerns over the Special Revision Campaign (SIR) in Bihar, he said many citizens of Rohtas, Aurangabad and Gaya complained that their names have been removed from the draft electoral rolls. "People who have been voting for the last several years are now being deprived of their electoral rights. This is a conspiracy against democracy," Khera added.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

He said videos of the conversation between Rahul Gandhi and voters have been shared on Congress's social media pages. In these videos, people are openly saying that their names have been removed without any notification. The EC should take these complaints seriously and investigate with transparency, he said.

Khera alleged that in some wards and panchayats, names of those people who are not even residents have been added to the voter list. "This raises questions on the fairness of the election. Complaints of such serious irregularities are being made at the local level. However, no concrete action has been initiated so far, due to which there is anger among the people," he added.

Congress suppoters at the rally. (ETV Bharat)

Claiming that the yatra has been getting enormous support from the people, Khera said, "It is the outcome of public trust. This is a clear indication that people in Bihar are becoming aware of their rights. This is just the beginning, and the Election Commission will have to answer in the coming time."

Targeting Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary and other BJP leaders, he said Chaudhary only knows the language of "theft" and the public will answer him in the upcoming elections. "BJP leaders do not know the language of democracy. They only know the language of theft. The public will teach them a lesson next time and will shake off their unconstitutional attitude," Khera added.

Former Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh thanked the people of Gaya for their immense support and said the journey of Rahul Gandhi is historic and the struggle will continue until every citizen is ensured the right to vote. "Voter Adhikar Yatra is a historic journey of Bihar. Rahul Gandhi will not sit silent until every person gets the right to vote," Singh added.