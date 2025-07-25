Rahul Gandhi Visits Families Of Demolished Slums In Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Jailerwala Bagh and Wazirpur slums in Ashok Vihar, where many houses were demolished last month.

The Congress leader inspected the slums and spoke to the people, who shared their problems on being rendered homeless. Gandhi assured them that Congress stands with them will take their fight to the court. He also assured people to raise this issue in the Parliament.

On June 16, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had conducted a demolition drive in the slums of Jailerwala Bagh and Wazirpur in Ashok Vihar area to remove illegal structures on government land as part of the anti-encroachment campaign. Around 200 dwellings were demolished during the drive, rendering several people homeless.

Both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee have been constantly targeting the BJP on the demolition drives

As per DDA, the drive focused on houses in Jailerwala Bagh, where residents had already been allotted alternative flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and in Wazirpur, the demolition was aimed at clearing the land near the railway line.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 1675 flats were built of which, 985 flats were allotted. The remaining people did not get flats and some of them even managed to get a stay order from the high court over vacating their land.

There are around 250 families who could neither get flats nor a stay order. The DDA has targeted these families and they have now been rendered homeless. Many people also alleged that their houses were demolished despite the stay order from court while those who had been allotted flats complained that the area lacks basic facilities. Residents of Jailerwala Bagh slums said they have been living here for around 30 to 35 years.