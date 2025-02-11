Rahul Gandhi To Visit Hanumakonda, Meet Party Cadres

Hyderabad: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Telangana's Hanumakonda district on Tuesday, party sources said.
He will arrive at Hyderabad from Delhi and then leave for Hanumakonda by helicopter. As per the schedule, Gandhi will meet party cadres at around 5:30 pm. In view of his visit, the police have put in place tight security arrangements.
After interacting with party workers, Gandhi is expected to depart for Tamil Nadu by train later tonight, as per party sources.
