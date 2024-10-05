ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Unveils Shivaji's Statue In Kolhapur, BJP Protests

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg.

Gandhi unveiled a statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Kasba Bawda in Kolhapur district and said, "If you erect a statue, do so with good intention but you (read PM Modi) erected the statue with wrong ideology and that's why the statue collapsed,"

Gandhi also said that it is no use bowing before the warrior king after destroying the Constitution and other institutions of the country.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologised after Shivaji's statue, which he had unveiled last year, collapsed on August 26. PM Modi had said that Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name but a deity and had sought his apology before the deity.

Meanwhile, after Gandhi reached Kolhapur airport this morning he faced a strong opposition from BJP workers, who tried to show black flags to him but were stopped resulting in a clash with police.