Rahul Gandhi To Visit Odisha In 2nd Week Of July, Address Public Meeting

Bhubaneshwar: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Odisha in the second week of July, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said on Thursday.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to accompany him and both will address a public meeting here, Das said adding, thousands of party workers and leaders will attend this meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Extending greetings and good wishes to Gandhi on his birthday, Das said “It is ironic that Rahul Gandhi’s birthday is not celebrated. He reached out to crores of people through the 'Nyay Yatra', addressed the concerns of citizens and tried to free India from the fear of the Modi government. May Rahul Gandhi continue to work in the interest of the country," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have visited various districts regarding some recent incidents, including crimes against women and cholera outbreak. A 12-member team led by MLA Rajan Eka visited Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, that are facing a cholera outbreak and interacted with the locals while another team visited Gopalpur, which reported a gangrape incident. A team will also visit Keonjhar, which also registered a gangrape incident, under the leadership of former OPCC president Jaydev Jena.

Das said, "Cholera has now spread to 11 districts and it has already claimed 17 lives. Yesterday alone, 30 patients were admitted. There are no doctors in many places and unfortunately, the government is not giving much importance to cholera. Meanwhile, a central team has also submitted a report on cholera infection. It is the factories that are polluting the river and the government should be careful about this aspect."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Odisha on June 20. The Congress has planned to launch a protest during PM's visit and go on a daylong hunger strike that will continue from 9 am to evening.

The PCC president said, "Nearly 133 platoons of police force and senior police officers are being deployed for the Prime Minister's security. There are not enough police personnel for the Rath Yatra but an exceptionally huge number of police personnel are being deployed for PM Modi's visit. Crimes against women are rampant in the state, what message does the Prime Minister's visit convey in such a situation? If the Prime Minister is taking such incidents seriously then he should give a speech on women abuse and cholera. Will the PM will visit Gopalpur, Keonjhar and Jajpur?"