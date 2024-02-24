Rahul Gandhi to Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on March 5 during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

author img

By ANI

Published : 3 hours ago

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra will be paused from February 26 to March 1 due to election-related meetings in Delhi. The yatra will resume from Moradabad and reach Agra later, with Akhilesh Yadav expected to attend.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra will be paused from February 26 to March 1 due to election-related meetings in Delhi. The yatra will resume from Moradabad and reach Agra later, with Akhilesh Yadav expected to attend.

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, one of the Jyotirlinga temples, during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on March 5.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, while speaking to ANI said that the yatra will be paused between February 26 to March 1 in view of election-related meetings in Delhi.

"This is the 42nd day of the yatra. We are resuming from Moradabad today...Tomorrow, on the 25th, the yatra will resume from Sambhal...we will reach Agra later in the day where we hope Akhilesh Yadav to be there," Jairam Ramesh said.

He further said that the yatra will go on a five-day break from February 26 to March 1 to allow Rahul Gandhi to travel to the UK to deliver two lectures at his alma mater Cambridge University and attend important meetings in New Delhi.

"From 26th Feb-1st March, there will be a break (in the yatra) because there are meetings in Delhi and Rahul Gandhi has to visit Cambridge University on 27-28 February. On 2nd March, we will again begin from Dholpur...On 5th March, Rahul Gandhi will visit Mahakaleshwar Mandir in Ujjain for darshan, the Congress leader added.

This marks Gandhi's second visit to the temple during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the last one taking place on November 29, 2022. Jairam Ramesh further said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join party MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Moradabad on Saturday. "Yes, she will (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) definitely join (the yatra) today", he said.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

Read More

  1. Kamal Nath Comes out in Support of 'Our Leader' Rahul Gandhi's Yatra
  2. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Ends for Today

TAGGED:

Rahul GandhiJairam RameshPriyanka GandhiBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.