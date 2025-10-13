ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Meet Deceased Haryana IPS Officer's Family In Chandigarh

Y Puran Kumar's family has refused to give consent to postmortem till their demands are met.

File photo of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence, in Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

According to party sources in Delhi, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition will meet the family at around 5:30 pm.

Gandhi's visit will come a day after Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka visited Kumar's residence in Chandigarh and offered his condolences to his wife, Amneed P Kumar, an IAS officer and other family members. Terming the incident as unfortunate, the deputy CM said the IPS officer's suicide has exposed deep inequalities that persist in institutions under BJP's regime.

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer had allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page note, purportedly left behind by Kumar, revealed allegations of harassment, including caste-based discrimination, and named some IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya. Police filed an FIR on Thursday on charges of abetment to suicide and and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 31-member committee set up to seek justice for the bereaved family has given a 48-hour ultimatum to Haryana government to remove the DGP. On the other hand, Kumar's family has refused to give consent for postmortem till their demands are met.

On Sunday, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh met Kumar's family to express his condolences.

