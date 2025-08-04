ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Matdata Adhikar Yatra Against SIR In Bihar From August 10; Tejashwi To Accompany Him

By Dev Raj

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will begin their ‘Matdata Adhikar Yatra’ (March for voters’ rights) from Sasaram on August 10, to protest against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar and to drum up support for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Apart from exposing alleged irregularities in SIR and attempting to “steal the votes” and “disenfranchise” the two leaders would also raise pertinent issues, including spiralling crime, unemployment, migration and missing utilisation certificates for funds worth Rs 70,000 crore used in development works initiated by the government.

The tour would also showcase INDIA unity in Bihar, while Rahul and Tejashwi would strive to whip up enthusiasm among their leaders and workers for the Assembly elections expected to be held in November. They had previously undertaken a joint march during the Bihar bandh against SIR on July 9.

The whirlwind event would be held in phases across 25 districts of the poll-bound state, and is expected to end with a public rally in Patna on August 26, though senior Congress leaders asserted that it could be stretched further if Rahul considers visiting other places as well. Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies spread across 38 districts.

“Rahul ji will start his Bihar Yatra from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 10 and then move on to Buxar, Aurangabad and Gaya districts in the first phase that will end on August 13. The second phase will begin on August 16, in which he will visit Nawada, Jamui, Bhagalpur, and Kosi regions – Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura,” MLC and former Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Madan Mohan Jha told ETV Bharat.

Jha added that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will also visit Seemanchal (northeastern Bihar) districts – Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria and then move across Tirhut regions to reach Siwan and Gopalganj.

“As of now, the plan is to visit 25 districts. The march would be conducted in phases because Rahul ji has to shoulder various responsibilities of the party, and as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The exact route is being fine-tuned by the team of leaders working on it. RJD leader Tejashwi will accompany him,” Jha said.