Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi For Keeping Mum On NEET "Irregularities"

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Earlier, Supreme Court pulled up NTA and the Centre, stating that the matter should be addressed with utmost importance even if there was 0.001 percent negligence.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP (Etv Bharat/ File)

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing alleged irregularities over NEET, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "maintaining silence" on the issue.

Gandhi alleged that "organised corruption" was done in a planned manner and termed the BJP-run states of Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana as the epicentre of "paper leak". He said that the Opposition is committed to put pressure on the government and raise the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament.

Taking to his X handle, Gandhi wrote, "Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination. The arrests made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana clearly show that there has been organised corruption in the examination in a planned manner and these BJP ruled states have become the epicentre of paper leak. In our judiciary, we had guaranteed to secure the future of the youth by making strict laws against paper leaks. While fulfilling the responsibility of the opposition, we are committed to formulate such tough policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government."

The Congress leader's statements have come on a day when the Supreme Court reprimanded the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) and stated that even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence in the exam process it has to be addressed with utmost care.

Around 24 lakh candidates appeared in NEET on May 5 and the results were declared on June 4. Allegations of irregularities in the exam and assessment procedure soon surfaced.

This time, 67 students got a perfect 720/720 while grace marks were also given to around 1500 students to compensate for the loss of time at the exam centre. Students have been staging protests in many parts of the country demanding re-examination.

