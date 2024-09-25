PM Modi Should Clarify, Who Decides Policy?: Rahul Slams Kangana's Farm Laws Reinstatement Remark

Hyderabad: While BJP MP Kangana Ranaut withdrew her statement on reinstatement of farm laws, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday questioned as to whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a parliamentarian of the party decides government policy.

Rahul also said that PM Modi will have to apologise if any step is taken to harm the farmers.

Uploading a video message on his X handle, the Congress leader posted, "Who is deciding the government's policy? A BJP MP or Prime Minister Modi? Even after the martyrdom of more than 700 farmers, especially the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, the BJP people are not satisfied. INDIA will not allow any conspiracy of BJP against our farmers to succeed - If any step is taken to harm the farmers, Modi ji will have to apologise again."

"BJP leaders tend to test ideas. They put an idea before the public and assess the reaction. This is what happened. One of their MPs spoke of restoring the three farm laws. Now, Modiji should clarify whether he would oppose the MP's statement or come down to some mischief. Around 700 people were martyred in the protest. We'll never forget that Modiji didn't allow even two-minute mourning," Rahul said in his video message.

Prior to this, Ranaut withdrew her statements calling for restoration of the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021. She said that her view on farm laws were personal but she is withdrawing her statement as she is not only an artist but also a BJP worker.

On Tuesday, Ranaut had said that the farm laws had faced protests only in some states and appealed that it should be reinstated in the farmers' interest.