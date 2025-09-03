Rahul Gandhi Should Send Hydrogen Bomb To Pakistan, It's Not Needed Here: Union Minister Athawale

Raipur: Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said if Rahul Gandhi claims to have a hydrogen bomb, then he needs to send it to Pakistan as it's not needed in India. He was referring to the Congress leader's remarks on the culminating day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Patna.

At a press conference in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, where he came to attend the Chakradhar Samaroh, Athawale said Rahul has been constantly accusing the Election Commission of vote theft. "There is no fact in his claim. He has taken out a rally over the issue. But our government will be formed in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar again the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav the Opposition leader," he added.

He said Narendra Modi is a strong Prime Minister, and an attempt was made to defeat him in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. "Our party's seats have decreased. An attempt was made to create controversy. Work was done to provoke Dalit Muslims. Despite that, NDA formed the government and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the third time," he added.

On the Maratha reservation issue, he defended the Maharashtra government, saying the Maratha community demanded reservation like the OBC, SC and ST. "As the number of poor Marathas is very high in the community is very high, they should get the benefit of reservation," he added.

"People from the Maratha community gathered in lakhs in Mumbai for a protest. The Devendra Fadnavis government has taken a revolutionary decision by including the Marathwada region in Maharashtra. The Kunbi community in Hyderabad should get similar reservation benefits," Athawale said.

Regarding the alleged attack on North Indians in Maharashtra, he said, "It is our responsibility to protect the people from North India. My party fully supports North Indians, but Raj Thackeray has a habit of making videos and making them viral. Two to three such incidents have happened. It is not that every person is being beaten, but violence is not right. The Maharashtra government has decided to put such offenders in jail."