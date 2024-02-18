Rahul Gandhi Should Join BJP if He Wants to Become Prime Minister: Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, several former Chief Ministers of Congress including Ashok Chavan, Amarinder Singh, Digamber Kamat, SM Krishna, Vijay Bahuguna, N Kiran Reddy, ND Tiwari, Jagadambika Pal and Pema Khandu have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With this trend in practice, Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray lashed out at the ruling BJP-led government terming it 'Gaddar' and 'Bapchor'. He also accused the party of poaching Congress workers and giving them significant positions in the cabinet.

In a sarcastic tone, he advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of joining the BJP if he wanted to become the PM as most Congressmen shifted sides and moved to BJP, only to hold significant positions in the rival party.

Thackeray was campaigning for 'Mahanishtha, Mahanyaya, Maharashtra' when he made these comments. Addressing the meeting, he said, "I feel bad for the BJP workers, because many of the leaders who have been given important positions now are outsiders."

Advising Gandhi of joining the BJP, he said that the BJP has started a new slogan 'Daag achhe hai, washing powder BJP', alleging the party of malpractises.

He also said that the present government is merely stuck in what happened in the past. "We are the ones who are working for the future. All the major industries are being shifted to Gujarat by the current government. The slogans change ahead of the polls but no solid developmental works get done," he added.