Rahul Gandhi Interacts With DU Students, Highlights Importance Of Democratic Participation

New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students at Delhi University's North Campus.

The interactive session held at the office of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president witnessed enthusiastic participation of students from multiple colleges and departments. Engaging with the students, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha highlighted the importance of democratic participation and inclusive academic spaces. He encouraged the students of Delhi University to learn from father of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar and take inspiration from his message 'Educate, Agitate and Organize'. Gandhi encouraged the creation of an inclusive and equitable educational system.

He also expressed concern over the lack of representation of underprivileged classes in top multinational companies and corporate appointments. The students raised concerns over caste-based discrimination, lack of representation of marginalised communities in faculty positions and top administrative posts, and their "exclusion" from hiring in top multinational corporations.

They also voiced grievances about the disproportionate academic weightage of skill enhancement courses (SECs) and value addition courses (VACs) under the National Education Policy (NEP), which they alleged gave excessive power to the faculty members. Another key issue highlighted was the marking of ER (essential repeat), NA (not available), and absent statuses, which the students claimed were being used unfairly, affecting thousands.



DUSU president Ronak Khatri thanked Rahul Gandhi for the interaction, saying his visit "energised the student community and reaffirmed the importance of youth voices in shaping India’s democratic and educational future". Last week, Rahul Gandhi met students at an Ambedkar hostel in Bihar's Darbhanga district as part of his 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad'. The event, held without official permission, led to the registration of two FIRs against Rahul Gandhi and more than 100 Congress workers.