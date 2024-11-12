ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi's Rally At Chikhli In Maharashtra Cancelled As Flight Faces Technical Glitch

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally in the Gondia district later in the day.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Buldhana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election rally scheduled to be held at Chikhli in Buldhana district of poll-bound Maharashtra was cancelled on Tuesday after his flight from Delhi faced a technical glitch. Gandhi was expected to address the public meeting at Chikhli for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre at 12.30 pm.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued a video statement, in which he specified the reason for the cancellation of the rally. "I was supposed to come to Chikhli today, but due to technical glitches in my flight, I could not come. I apologise for that. I was supposed to address a public rally and interact with soybean farmers. Soybean and cotton farmers are facing big problems," he said.

"I know that the BJP government does not give appropriate prices to soybean and cotton farmers. We will try to find a solution for your problems as soon as the INDIA bloc government comes to power," he added. Party sources said Gandhi's flight could not take off from the Delhi airport due to the glitch.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address a rally in Gondia district later in the day. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20 and counting of votes will take place three days later.

Buldhana: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election rally scheduled to be held at Chikhli in Buldhana district of poll-bound Maharashtra was cancelled on Tuesday after his flight from Delhi faced a technical glitch. Gandhi was expected to address the public meeting at Chikhli for Congress candidate Rahul Bondre at 12.30 pm.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued a video statement, in which he specified the reason for the cancellation of the rally. "I was supposed to come to Chikhli today, but due to technical glitches in my flight, I could not come. I apologise for that. I was supposed to address a public rally and interact with soybean farmers. Soybean and cotton farmers are facing big problems," he said.

"I know that the BJP government does not give appropriate prices to soybean and cotton farmers. We will try to find a solution for your problems as soon as the INDIA bloc government comes to power," he added. Party sources said Gandhi's flight could not take off from the Delhi airport due to the glitch.

The Congress leader is scheduled to address a rally in Gondia district later in the day. Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20 and counting of votes will take place three days later.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHIKHLI RALLY CANCELLEDINDIA BLOC GOVERNMENTBJP GOVERNMENTCONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.