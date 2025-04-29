ETV Bharat / state

BJP Leader Puts Up Posters Against Rahul Gandhi, Who Is On Raebareli Visit

Raebareli: MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Security has been beefed up in view of the visit by the senior Congress leader.

Political atmosphere has heated up in Raebareli due to Gandhi's visit. In the Harchandanpur sector, a BJP leader has put up posters against Gandhi and slammed him for the recent comments he has made. The posters have been put up by A local BJP leader Harshit Singh Tomar. It is written in the poster, "You will divide by casteism, we will unite through nationalism. Do not divide Raebareli using casteism." Singh has questioned Gandhi on his alleged remarks on cast during a meeting of the Disha committee. Harshit said that the remarks by Gandhi divide the society.

A controversy had erupted following remarks by Rahul Gandhi. However, supporters of Rahul Gandhi have defended him. The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Raebareli, from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections. He inaugurated a solar plant earlier in the day. He also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and is taking part in the Disha committee meeting.

He will also inspect the Rail Coach Factory and address booth-level workers of the Sareni Assembly constituency. On April 30, Rahul, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He will visit the Gun Factory in Amethi. He will also meet common people there and inaugurate a state-of-the-art operation theatre in a hospital run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust.