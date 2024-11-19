Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance At Sri Harmandir Sahib In Amritsar

Amritsar: Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in accompaniment of the member of parliament from Amritsar Gurjit Aujla paid obeisance at Sachkhand Sri Harimandir Sahib and prayed for the good of all. Gandhi was in Punjab to electioneer for by-elections. During his visit, Gandhi served in the couple's house and participated in the service of sprinkling water to the devotees.

Meanwhile, due to heavy security arrangements for Ganhdi's visit, a woman devotee felt uncomfortable and said every person should come humbly inside the centre of spirituality. But Rahul Gandhi has come with Lam-Lashkar, which is against decency. She also insulted the attendants saying, "Why do you not see the dignity of the Gurughar? If a person holds a high position in society or politics, it does not mean that he should go around demonstrating power even inside the Gurughar".

Amritsar MP Aujla said Gandhi came on a visit to Punjab and during this, he decided to pay obeisance at Sachkhand and also perform service after praying for the well-being of all. Asked about the women pilgrim commotion, Aujla said everyone has their own ideology but giving security to Gandhi is part of the protocol, which is not the first time.