Rahul Gandhi Pans Centre over Electoral Bonds Scheme

author img

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi Pans Centre over Electoral Bonds Scheme

Slamming the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the electoral bonds scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Modi is willing to put every national resource on sale in return for political funding.

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

In a landmark judgement, the apex court annulled the 2018 scheme and ordered disclosure of names of purchasers, value of bonds and the recipients. Gandhi, who is in Bihar as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', offered his take in a post in Hindi on X.

"Narendra Modi is willing to put every national resource on sale in return for political funding. But, a farmer demanding MSP on the produce is frowned upon since he cannot invest in electoral bonds. What an irony, alleged Gandhi, in an indirect reference to the cultivators' protest.

Farmers have been protesting as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. The former Congress president also claimed that electoral bonds were often "in exchange for sale, at a throwaway price" of airports, mines and land.

TAGGED:

Rahul gandhiElectoral bonds

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.