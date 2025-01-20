Rahul Gandhi's Padayatra In High-Profile New Delhi Assembly Constituency Postponed

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's padayatra in New Delhi Assembly constituency has been postponed. This was informed by Congress candidate from the constituency Sandeep Dixit.

Dixit said the new date for Rahul's padayatra will be announced soon. The New Delhi Assembly seat is a high-profile constituency. All eyes are on the seat this Assembly elections Delhi as bigwigs like Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal, BJP's Pravesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dixit are contesting from here. Rahul was supposed to take out a padayatra in the constituency on Monday but the programme was postponed at the last moment. Dixit had recently said Rahul's padayatra would benefit Congress as he connects directly with people.

Earlier, Rahul had said he will scale up his campaign against the top three leaders of the AAP, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Atishi by seeking votes for the Congress candidates in their Assembly constituencies.

New Delhi used to be part of Gol Market Assembly constituency. The constituency came into existence after delimitation in 2008. While before 2008, Gol Market was a vital seat, after delimitation New Delhi emerged as the most sought after seat for political parties. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit won from Gol Market seat in 1998, 2003 and 2008. Similarly, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal won from New Delhi Assembly constituency in 2013, 2015 and 2020.