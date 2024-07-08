ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Violence-Hit People In Manipur Relief Camps

Cachar: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at Mandap, Tuibong in Manipur's Churachandpur and interacted with people displaced due to ethnic violence.

Prior to this, he visited another relief camp in Jiribam, where he spoke to the displaced people there and is scheduled to call on Governor Anusuiya Uikey in the evening.

Earlier on his way to Manipur, Gandhi went to a few relief camps in Assam's Cachar district, where some victims from the neighbouring state are taking shelter.

Gandhi landed at Kumbheergram airport in Assam's Cachar district at around 9.15 am after which, he left for Manipur by road. While travelling to Manipur's Jiribam, Congress MP visited some relief camps at the Fulertal area of Cachar, where victims of Manipur violence are taking shelter.

At Silchar (Kumbheergram) airport, he was welcomed by leaders of APCC and former CM of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh. The APCC president Bhupen Bora and other leaders have handed over a report of Assam floods to him. After which, he started his journey towards Jiribam.

Fresh violence in Jiribam: