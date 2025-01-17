ETV Bharat / state

'People Forced To Sit On Footpaths In Freezing Cold,' Rahul Visits AIIMS, Slams Centre, Delhi Govt For Insensitivity

Rahul Gandhi late Thursday night met several patients and their families camping on the roads, footpaths and subways around the AIIMS in Delhi.

'People Forced To Sit On Footpaths In Freezing Cold,' Rahul Visits AIIMS, Slams Centre, Delhi Govt For Insensitivity
File image of Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi late Thursday night met several patients and their families camping on the roads, footpaths and subways around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Hearing their agonies and complaints, Rahul accused the centre and Delhi government of being insensitive towards them.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity weigh heavily on patients and their families. Today, I met individuals outside AIIMS who have travelled from far and wide in search of treatment. On their journey, they are forced to sleep on the roads, footpaths, and in subways, all while clinging to a flicker of hope despite the cold, hunger, and various hardships. Both the Central Government and the Delhi Government have completely failed in their responsibility to the public."

Meanwhile, Congress has announced the names of candidates contesting in all the 70 seats for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party released its sixth and final list of candidates on Thursday. Lokendra Chaudhary from Timarpur and Sureshvati Chauhan from Rohtas Nagar were included in the list.

Congress party on Thursday also unveiled its key promises if voted to power pledging affordable cooking gas, free electricity, and ration kits as part of its campaign ahead of the Delhi elections.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Rs 500 LPG Cylinder, 300 Units Of Electricity
  2. Congress Releases Fourth List Of 5 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi late Thursday night met several patients and their families camping on the roads, footpaths and subways around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Hearing their agonies and complaints, Rahul accused the centre and Delhi government of being insensitive towards them.

Sharing the photos on Instagram Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The burden of disease, biting cold, and government insensitivity weigh heavily on patients and their families. Today, I met individuals outside AIIMS who have travelled from far and wide in search of treatment. On their journey, they are forced to sleep on the roads, footpaths, and in subways, all while clinging to a flicker of hope despite the cold, hunger, and various hardships. Both the Central Government and the Delhi Government have completely failed in their responsibility to the public."

Meanwhile, Congress has announced the names of candidates contesting in all the 70 seats for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The party released its sixth and final list of candidates on Thursday. Lokendra Chaudhary from Timarpur and Sureshvati Chauhan from Rohtas Nagar were included in the list.

Congress party on Thursday also unveiled its key promises if voted to power pledging affordable cooking gas, free electricity, and ration kits as part of its campaign ahead of the Delhi elections.

Read More:

  1. Delhi Polls: Congress Promises Rs 500 LPG Cylinder, 300 Units Of Electricity
  2. Congress Releases Fourth List Of 5 Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHI MET PATIENTSRAHUL GANDHI IN DELHI AIIMSDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025RAHUL GANDHI AIIMS VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.