Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Slain Dalit Youth; Avoids Comment on Kolkata Rape and Murder

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after meeting Family of Dalit Man Killed in Raebareli (ETV Bharat)

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli here on Tuesday, met the family members of the slain 22-year-old Dalit man at the Pichwariya village of Nasirabad. The Dalit man Arjun Pasi was shot dead 11 August. During their interaction, Arjun Pasi's family members, who are living in a kutcha house, expressed their pain in front of Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Gandhi said that the people present there were demanding justice. "A Dalit youth was murdered, the entire family was threatened. But, no action has been taken till date. The SP here is not taking action against the mastermind. He is only arresting small people," the Congress MP said.

The Congress leader further said that his aim was that every section of the society should be respected in UP and everyone should get justice. "It is my job to implement the law, I will not step back," he said. On the murder of the Dalit youth, Rahul Gandhi said that he had come there to protect the Dalits.

Rahul Gandhi, who also spoke to the media, refused to comment on the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, expressing his unwillingness to divert attention. "I will not speak on Kolkata right now. I have come here to protect Dalits. You people are distracting us from this. I have come here to speak for Dalits. That is why I do not allow distraction. I will speak on the Kolkata incident later," he said.

Congress party state president Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande and others were present. Later, Rahul Gandhi left for Fursatganj airport.

To visit Prayagraj on August 24: On August 24, Rahul will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, where he will address the "Samvidhan Bachao" convention. AICC in-charge UP Avinash Pandey told ETV Bharat that the visit to Prayagraj is part of the 'Samvidhan Bachao' campaign run by the party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which the SP-Congress alliance won an unexpected 43 out of 80 parliamentary seats.

Pandey said that their party has regained the Prayagraj Lok Sabha seat after a very long time, which in itself is a sign of change. The 'Samvidhan Bachao' campaign will further strengthen the party in the state, he said. The Indi alliance is preparing for the upcoming assembly by-elections.