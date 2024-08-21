ETV Bharat / state

J&K Assembly Polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge Reach Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the assembly elections fervour in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have reached Srinagar to chalk out a strategy for the polls and stitch a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference. Kharge and Rahul landed at Srinagar airport around 6 and are staying in Srinagar for a night.

Sources said that the Congress leaders will meet National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah to stitch the pre-poll alliance for the elections.

NC and Congress contested the recent parliament elections in alliance on the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir in which NC won two seats of Kashmir while the Congress lost its two seats to BJP. However, their vote percentage was marginally higher than the 2019 parliament elections in two seats of Jammu.

"All Congress district presidents and block presidents are meeting the president and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning for discussions on preparations for the elections," Congress vice president G N Monga told ETV Bharat.

He said the leaders will meet all senior leaders of the party and give directions for strongly campaigning for the assembly elections so that the BJP is defeated.