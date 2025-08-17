Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar To Protect Electoral Rights

Sasaram: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram on Sunday, protesting against the irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar, and with a vow to prevent anyone from stealing anyone's votes. He also indicated that the yatra would not be limited to Bihar, but would be conducted in other states as well, if needed.

The 16-day, 1300km yatra will traverse more than 20 districts, touching around 118 Assembly constituencies, to end in Patna on September 1 with a public rally.

“Votes are being stolen in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the country. SIR is being done in Bihar to steal votes. We have come here to say that we will not allow this to happen. The people of the state will not allow this to happen. The poor have nothing but just one vote,” Rahul said.

“Wherever such theft of votes is happening, whether it is in Bihar, Maharashtra, Bengal, Assam, or elsewhere, we will catch and take them to the people,” he added.

Rahul was speaking in the presence of Congress president Malliakrjun Kharge, general secretary and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his younger son, leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni, and leaders from CPI, CPM and other leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began his address by enquiring about the mood of the people and asserting that the yatra was the fight to save the Constitution.

“The RSS and BJP are trying to destroy the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win in every poll. All opinion polls in Maharashtra predicted that INDIA will win. In the Lok Sabha polls, our alliance won there. Four months later, the BJP alliance swept the Assembly election,” he added.

Speaking further in the same vein, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh said that he and his party conducted an enquiry into the Maharashtra Assembly results.

“We found that EC, through magic, created 1 crore new voters in between the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls. Our votes did not decrease, but the BJP won wherever new voters were made. We complained to the EC about it and asked it to show the videography (of polling), but it refused,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader pointed out that a similar enquiry was conducted in one Lok Sabha and one Assembly constituency in Karnataka. It was discovered that over one lakh votes were stolen, due to which the BJP won the Lok Sabha seat.

“When I raised this, the EC sought an affidavit from me, declaring that the data was true. It was their data,” he added. Rahul alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for the billionaires. He expressed doubts that he (Modi) and the BJP would not conduct the caste census that has been declared, and would not break the 50 percent reservation ceiling.

The Congress leader also extended thanks to Lalu for being present on the occasion despite the doctors forbidding him from travelling for it. Speaking on the occasion, Lalu asked the people to “remove thieves, chase away the BJP, and ensure the victory of my party.”

“We have the right to vote. We will not allow democracy to be wiped out. We have given many sacrifices, and will keep doing so in the future. Everybody is saying the BJP people will destroy the Constitution. What will happen after it? However, the public is aware,” Lalu added.

RJD leader Tejashwi started his speech at the public meeting by acknowledging the presence of his father Lalu and addressing Rahul as an “elder brother”.

“We want to thank Rahul and the Grand Alliance top leaders for the Vote Adhikar Yatra’s beginning in Bihar. Ram Manohar Lohia and Lalu ji always said vote ka raj matlab chhot ka raj (The rule of votes means the rule of the poor and downtrodden). The Constitution gives the right to cast one vote to everybody, whether he is rich or poor. The BJP is trying to snatch that right by declaring people dead and snatching away their right to vote,” Tejashwi said.

Pointing out that Rahul sipped tea with several such dead people removed from the electoral rolls as dead.

“This is not a theft of votes. A dacoity is being committed. This is a conspiracy to snatch away your existence. At first the vote will be struck off, and then pension and other welfare facilities will be taken away. But, Rahul ji, all the leaders of the Opposition alliance and Tejashwi will fight against it,” the RJD leader thundered.

Tejashwi asked the people whether they will support the alliance to check the effort by Modi and the EC to cheat the people. The RJD leader asserted that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was fulfilling all the promises made by him, be it increasing the social security pension, bringing a domicile policy, providing 125 units of free electricity, or cutting down the fee for competitive examinations.

“We will give all women Rs 2500 per month under Mai-Bahan (mother-sister) scheme. We have to make a developed Bihar. Nitish is unconscious. The law and order situation is very poor. Murders, gang rapes, and abductions are happening everywhere. We have to overthrow this government. You have to teach a lesson to those who want to steal your votes,” Tejashwi added.

Addressing the public meeting, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya asserted that when the Opposition talked about protecting the Constitution, it meant protecting the right to vote.

“This yatra is also to provide justice to the 65 lakh voters who have been struck off the electoral rolls. This is just the beginning of the theft of votes. This yatra is also against the conspiracy to communally divide the country. It is being conducted to revive the Dalmia Nagar industrial town here and to stop the crime against women,” Bhattacharya said.

The objective and aims of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

Though the declared motive of the Vote Adhikar Yatra is to protect the ‘right to vote’, considered among the bases of an elected democracy, the real aim is to prepare the turf for the Opposition INDIA bloc for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

One of the intrinsic reasons behind Rahul’s move in Bihar is due to his previous march in Bihar in two phases during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in early 2024. He had touched eight Lok Sabha seats - Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnea, Sasaram, Aurangabad, Karakat, and Buxar at that time.

When the Lok Sabha poll results came, INDIA swept seven of them, while Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav won the Purnea seat as an independent. He leans towards Congress. Rahul is aiming for a repeat of the performance in the Assembly elections.

Why RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is a part of the yatra

Tejashwi has conducted five yatras – Berozgari Hatao Yatra, Samvidhan Bachao Yatra, Jan Vishwas Yatra, Aabhaar Yatra, and Jan Samvad Yatra in his quest for power in the state in the last five years.

Though the RJD leader could not come to power in the 2020 Assembly elections, his ‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’ against rampant unemployment tugged at the heart of the youths and the unemployed.

The result was that despite his razor-thin loss, the then Opposition Mahagathbandhan, which included the Congress and the Left parties, got 47 percent votes of the people in the age group of 18 to 39 years, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could get just around 35 per cent votes of this segment.

Similarly, the 78 lakh first-time voters also preferred employment over the NDA allegations of ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness or rule of the jungle).

Tejashwi’s other yatras also attracted a large number of people. It encouraged him to embark on the ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ earlier this year to confabulate with the people and prepare a blueprint for the inclusive development of the state. He and several RJD leaders assert that the recent announcements by chief minister Nitish Kumar were made under pressure of his development plans in industry, education, health, and social security.

Speaking at the public meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people to help Congress protect Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution because it allows everyone to cast their votes.

“Congress is the party that gives equal rights to everyone. We are fighting to save your votes. We have got the right to vote, but Narendra Modi, standing on the Red Fort, is saying that he will take away the votes. These RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) men were against Independence and against Mahatma Gandhi,” Kharge said.

Addressing further, the Congress president added that not a single RSS person went to jail or sacrificed their life during the Freedom Movement. He asserted that Modi was a very dangerous person and people’s vote would not be safe till he is removed from power.

“The Election Commission has become an agent of the government. It is time for you all to stand together. The government in Bihar and the Centre will change soon,” Kharge said.



The bone of contention

The Election Commission started the SIR exercise in Bihar on June 25 with a base of around 7.9 crore voters as present in the revised electoral rolls at the beginning of this year.

It published the SIR draft electoral roll on August 1, containing 7.24 crore voters, while over 65 lakh voters were struck off the rolls. These included 22 lakh dead, 36 lakh permanently migrated, and 7 lakh multiple-listed voters. It also gave a month’s time to file objections and claims.

As several genuine voters came forward to object to their removal from the electoral rolls, the Opposition parties, civil society organisations, and social activists intensified their protest.

Hearing a bunch of petitions against SIR, the Supreme Court gave an interim order on Thursday, directing the Election Commission to make available online a searchable list of over 65 lakh voters omitted in the draft electoral roll, along with reasons for deletion. It also asked to ensure that the names were searchable through the Election Photo Identity Card number.

The apex court also asked the Commission to accept Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity and residence from voters who wanted to get their names included in the electoral rolls.