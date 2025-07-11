ETV Bharat / state

'Save The Constitution': Rahul, Kharge To Hold Rally In Bhubaneswar Today

Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a rally in Odisha on Friday, as part of a crucial party mobilisation effort, also accompanied by party General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The trio are scheduled to address the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ here on Friday. This marks Rahul's first visit to Odisha after the assembly elections. Giving details, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said, "Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport around 11:30 am and then travel to Baramunda Ground, where he will meet delegations of farmers and people displaced by various projects," Das said. After the meeting, Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal will address the ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’, Das said. “Usually, Gandhi addresses such mega‑public events in Odisha ahead of elections. However, this time, he is set to address a public meeting when no election is in the near future,” Das added.

Expressing concern over the ongoing strike by drivers of buses, trucks, taxis, autos and other commercial vehicles in the state, he alleged, “The state government has hatched a political conspiracy to continue the drivers’ strike, preventing people from attending Gandhi’s rally. Due to their conspiracy, the people of the state are facing difficulties as transportation of essential commodities has been affected.”