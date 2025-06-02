Rahul Gandhi Files Petition In Jharkhand HC Against Non-Bailable Warrant Issued By Chaibasa Court

Ranchi: Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi has filed a petition in the High Court of Jharkhand to cancel the non-bailable warrant issued against him by the Chaibasa court. Rahul Gandhi's advocate Dipankar told ETV Bharat that the petition was filed on Thursday.

The Chaibasa court issued a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi recently and asked him to appear in person on June 26. While in this case, a petition was filed in the High Court for exemption from physical appearance in Chaibasa court, which is pending. Still, instead of considering it, the Chaibasa court issued a non-bailable warrant. Mentioning these things in the petition, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer has appealed to the court to cancel the non-bailable warrant.

The summer vacation is going on for the High Court. Rahul Gandhi's lawyer is trying to get the petition listed as soon as possible. Two cases are going on against Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi and one in Chaibasa court.

This case is related to Rahul Gandhi's remarks made against BJP during the Congress session on 28 March, 2018. BJP leader Pratap Kumar had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Chaibasa court. On 20 February 2020, on the order of Jharkhand High Court, that case was sent to the special court of MP-MLA in Ranchi. Later, the High Court sent this case to the special court of Chaibasa. Despite receiving the summons, Rahul Gandhi did not appear in the court. Then again a bailable warrant was sent from the court. This time again, Rahul Gandhi did not appear.

On this basis, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi. This was challenged in the High Court which was disposed of. Then a petition under CrPC 205 was filed on behalf of Rahul Gandhi requesting exemption from personal appearance. This was rejected by the lower court.

Earlier, a petition was filed in Ranchi court on the Modi surname controversy. In this case, Rahul Gandhi has got exemption from personal appearance from the High Court. Whereas, in another case of Chaibasa court related to the statement against BJP and Amit Shah, a stay has been obtained from the Supreme Court.