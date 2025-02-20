Rahul Gandhi On Two-Day Rae Bareli Visit, Interacts With Dalit Students

Rae Bareli: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Thursday by road from Lucknow's Amausi airport.

Rahul, who is on a two-day visit to his constituency, was welcomed by state Congress president Ajay Rai and other party members. Rahul prayed at Shri Pipleshwar Temple in Churuwa and then interacted with Dalit students at the Mool Bharti Backward Class Hostel at Civil Lines Banyan Square. He asked the students to be aware of their rights guaranteed to then under the Constitution of India and work for the welfare of the nation. He then inaugurated a 95 metre interlocking road built at a cost around Rs 10 lakh. In the meanwhile, a security personnel on Rahul's security detail fainted at Gol Chowk and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Later, the Congress MP attended a party meeting where he exhorted the workers to spread the message of truth, non-violence and social justice among the masses. He also participated in a programme with women members of the cooperative union at Rahi Block. Later, at around 4 pm, Rahul unveiled a statue of Rana Beni Madho, an important leader of Sepoy mutiny of 1857 from the Oudh region at the Amar Senani Beni Madho Singh Memorial Inter College in Shankarpur village of Jagatpur block. Congress leaders said Rahul may visit a few villages in Unchahar and Sadar Assembly constituencies. He is also slated to meet members of the Tehsil Bar Association, Doctors' Association, Modern Rail Coach Factory Employees' Union and other organisations at Bhuemau

The senior Congress leader will meet locals and workers at Bhuemau on Friday following which he will garland the statue of Veera Pasi in Bhira Govindpur village. He will then inspect the Modern Rail Coach Factory at Lalganj and participate in a Yuva Samvad programme. He will leave for Lucknow by road at 4 pm. Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader said plans for Rahul's Mahakumbh visit have not been finalised yet.