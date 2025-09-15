ETV Bharat / state

Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Amritsar, Will Visit Flood-Hit Areas, Interact With Victims

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha began his journey by visiting Gurdwara Shri Smadh Budha Ji in Ramdas area of Amritsar before heading for Gurchak village in Dera Baba Nanak and Makaura in Gurdaspur. During his daylong visit, he will visit several flood-ravaged areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur and also interact with the affected families.

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Amritsar on Monday and will visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab during the day.

Punjab is witnessing its worse deluge since 1988 with over three lakh people already affected. Nearly 56 lives have been lost due to the floods and four people are reported missing. So far, 15 districts are most affected by the floods and a total of 1,98,525.6 hectares of crops have been damaged.

According to a media bulletin released by the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department, a total of 3,89,176 people from over 2384 villages across 23 districts have been affected by the floods of which, 15 districts are worst affected. More than 23,340 people were safely evacuated from the flood-affected areas.

Of the 56 deaths reported in 15 districts, Amritsar has registered seven deaths, Barnala five, Bathinda four, Hoshiarpur seven, Gurdaspur two, Fazilka three, Ludhiana five, Mansa five, Pathankot six, Patiala two, Rupnagar two, Mohali two and Sangrur one. This apart, three persons have been reported missing in Pathankot and one in Jalandhar.

A huge damage has been reported in the agriculture sector. As per government data, 1,98,525.6 hectares of crops have been damaged and districts recording maximum crop losses are Fazilka, Mansa, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala, Pathankot and Tarn Taran.