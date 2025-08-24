Rahul Non-Committal On Tejashwi's CM Candidature In Bihar

Araria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voter rights yatra' reached Araria on Sunday.

Rahul undertook the yatra in the district with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. However, the leader of Opposition remained non-committal on projecting Tejashwi as the chief minister candidate for Bihar. Rahul said he and Tejashwi share a decent understanding.

'We are united. This time, the Assembly elections in Bihar will be in our favour. We are committed to stop 'vote theft' together," Rahul said. "We have a very good partnership, all our parties are working together. There is no tension. In fact there is mutual respect. Ideologically we are united," he said while refraining from answering whether he would like to see Tejashwi as the next CM of Bihar.

On the other hand, Tejashwi appealed the crowd to make Rahul the next Prime Minister of the country. "This time we will overthrow the NDA from Bihar and next time after the Lok Sabha elections, we will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister," he told the crowd at Araria.

Experts believe until seat sharing for Assembly polls in the state is decided, Congress wants to maintain suspense over Tejashwi's CM candidature. This will keep up the pressure on RJD and it will be easier to deal with Tejashwi on Congress' old claim of 70 seats.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav at the rally in Araria (ETV Bharat)

Tejashwi may not have been projected as CM candidate yet but it is clear that he will be the face of grand alliance. Currently, he is the chairman of the coordination committee of the Grand Alliance and the election will be contested under his leadership.

