Rahul Gandhi Decides Not To Let Go Of The Issue Of Makhana Farmers; Asserts That They Must Get Their Due For The Hard Work

Patna: Deciding not to let go of the issue of ‘makhana’ (foxnut) farmers in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of his interaction with them during his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra and asserted on Monday that they must get their due for the hard work they put in to produce the superfood.

“Ever wondered where your ‘superfood’ makhana comes from? Who makes it and how? It is the product of the blood and sweat of the farmers of Bihar. It is sold for thousands (of rupees), but their income is in pennies. The entire profit goes to the middlemen,” Rahul posted on social media platform X.

The Congress leader asserted that the fight of the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was against this injustice. “The due of the hard work and skill must go to the labourer,” he added.

In his post, there is a video showing Rahul folding his trousers and wading into a pond in the Simaria area, in which makhana cultivators and labourers were working. He dipped his hands into the muddy water to pick the seeds of the prickly water lily plant, botanically identified as Euryale ferox.

Bihar accounts for around 80 to 90 per cent of makhana produced in the world. It is currently cultivated on around 35,000 hectares spread across several districts, including Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and others. The total popped makhana production is estimated to be around 33,000 tonnes.

Though the area under cultivation has steadily increased in the past decade and the price has shot up sharply – the dry fruit sells at around Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 per kg in the open market - the farmers and labourers associated with it get such little profit that it's just enough to keep them afloat.

They are forced to sell to the middlemen at rates ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 350 per kg, depending on the size of the fruit. The makhana price rises manifold if processed and packaged, and could sell for Rs 5000 per kg. At present, the produce is chiefly exported to the US, Europe, and West Asian countries.

It is considered a ‘superfood’ because it is a good source of protein, fibre, calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, and the presence of flavonoids and polyphenols that help fight inflammation and oxidative stress. It is low on the glycemic index and helps control blood sugar, while low cholesterol makes it a ‘heart-friendly’ food. It contains compounds that promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

Rahul enquired with the labourers about how much they get to collect the seeds, and they replied Rs 40 for a kilo. He also saw a cane basket, in which the seeds are kept, dangling from the shoulder of a worker and enquired about it.

“Can’t this be done with the help of machines?” Rahul asked, to which the people present replied in the negative and added that it could be done only with the help of hands.

The farmers also told him that they work only for four-and-a-half months to grow makhana and then shift to other states and cities like Mumbai and Delhi to work as labourers. The Congress leader asked him what should be done for them.

“We are labourers, hence we will go anywhere to work. But the rate of makhana should be increased because of the hard work done for it. If the rate increases, the migration will decrease. When we go to work in Mumbai and elsewhere, we earn around Rs 400 to 500 a day, or if we put up some stall, we earn Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 in a day and return to our accommodation at around 9 pm,” they told Rahul.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar chipped in to say that the makhana farmers have no access to the market.

“The middlemen have captured the market. They will not be able to sell anywhere else even if they want to,” Rajesh told Rahul, to which the farmers added that there was a chain of middlemen operating in the market.

The cultivators pointed out that the rate fell from Rs 35,000 per quintal to Rs 15,000 but has now recovered to Rs 25,000 per quintal. They added that they have taken the pond on lease to grow makhana.

Rahul, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni then went to see how makhana was extracted from to seeds.

It involved the washing of the black-coloured seeds and trampling over them. They are then dried in the sun.

“A heap of makhana seeds are trampled for up to an hour as the cleaning process before drying them. The feet get swollen because it is a hard job. Sometimes they get cut... It is then dried in the sun. The dried makhana is then sieved,” said a 20-year-old makhana worker, who has been labouring in it for the past nine years, explaining to Rahul the process.

The youth had completed his higher secondary and was studying as an undergraduate. He had come from Darbhanga district for work. Though the Congress people could not provide his name, he led Rahul further through the makhana process.

The Congress leader enquired about the size of makhana and said that they were around 15, 18, and 20 mm. The seeds were roasted in utensils over wood and coal fire, and then stamped with a wooden bat to make the white, puffy makhana fruit pop out.

Rahul also took part in the process, while the youth showing him around through the makhana production process expressed worry about the impact of the 50 per cent US tariff on the dry fruit. He was also told that there were no machines to help roast and pop open the kernels.

Rahul asked the makhana producers what should be done for them, and they demanded a factory. The Congress leader argued that it would take away their work, but the latter asserted that they would work in the makhana factory and get money as well.

Independent Lok Sabha member from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, also joined the conversation to tell the Grand Old Party leader that the produce was sold at nominal rates to traders who come from other states.

The cultivators also lamented the lack of institutional loans and stagnation in their work without making adequate profit.

The Union budget for 2025-26 announced the setting up of a ‘makhana board’ to improve production, processing, value addition and marketing of foxnuts, as well as handholding and training of its farmers. However, there has been no concrete development on the front till now.

A ‘National Research Centre for Makhana’ under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is currently functional at Darbhanga, but has been struggling with the shortage of manpower and has yet to make any significant contribution to the sector.

Also Read

Rahul Voices Concern Over Makhana Farmers’ Distress During Voter Adhikar Yatra

From Makhana To Madhubani: Trump Tariffs Cast Shadow On Bihar's Flourishing American Exports