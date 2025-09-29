ETV Bharat / state

Congress Demands FIR Against BJP Spokesperson Over Alleged Threat To Shoot Rahul Gandhi

Chattisgarh Congress leaders, along with former MLA Vikas Upadhyay and city Congress president Girish Dubey filing the FIR. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The political atmosphere in Chhattisgarh turned tense on Monday after BJP Kerala spokesperson Pintu Amit Mahadev allegedly made a remark threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress treated the statement as a murder conspiracy and staged a strong protest at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur. A large number of party workers, led by former MLA Vikas Upadhyay and city Congress president Girish Dubey, demanded that an FIR be registered against Mahadev.

Calling the comment “a sign of murder,” Upadhyay said, “Just as an FIR was registered against MP Mahua Moitra in West Bengal for her statement, the same action should be taken here. If the FIR is not filed, we will be forced to surround the Civil Lines police station.”

He added that it was “extremely shameful and dangerous” to talk of shooting Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition and a member of a family that had “sacrificed their lives to protect India’s freedom and democracy.”

Raising questions on the BJP’s ideological leanings, Upadhyay said, “These people share the ideology of Nathuram Godse. Is this statement an extension of that same mindset? Is there another conspiracy against the Gandhi family being hatched?”