Rahul Gandhi Likely to Skip Court Hearing in 2018 Defamation Case

Sultanpur: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to skip the court hearing in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur in the defamation case against him over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah owing to his preoccupation with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Rahul was scheduled to appear in the Sultanpur's MP/MLA court on Wednesday, March 13 after the court postponed the hearing on March 2.

However, sources said that Rahul Gandhi will not be able to record his statement as he is currently busy with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra. On February 20, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress MP had reached the court, after which he was granted bail on two surety bonds.

The Defamation Case: In 2018, the then Chairman of Co-operative Bank Vijay Mishra had filed a complaint against Rahul Gandhi in the District Court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bangalore, Karnataka for making alleged objectionable remarks against Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a presser in May, 2018 during the Karnataka assembly elections had said that the BJP said it believed in honest and clean politics “but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case”.

Rahul referred to Amit Shah, who was the BJP President at the time. Shah, who was an accused in the 2005 fake encounter case during his tenure as a minister of state in Gujarat, was discharged by a special CBI court in Mumbai about four years ago.