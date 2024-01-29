Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Bihar

Patna: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday entered Bihar through the West Bengal border, sources said. It is learnt that the yatra reached Farangola Chowk in Kishanganj district of Bihar adjacent to Bengal border, where Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh, former state president Madan Mohan Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan and many others were present to welcome Rahul.

Rahul will travel to seven districts of Bihar during the state leg of the yatra in the next four days. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi will reach Seemanchal today under the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra where 19 Congress MLAs will be present to welcome him. The Bihar leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away with the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance to return to the NDA fold again.

During the Bihar leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul will cover four seats of Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia and Sasaram and try to strengthen the Congress party in the seats. After staying in Bihar for four days, the Yatra will enter Jharkhand where the Congress leader and MP will try to woo the voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources associated with the yatra said that Rahul Gandhi will enter Bihar twice.

During the first visit, he will leave for Jharkhand via the four parliamentary constituencies of Seemanchal, Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia, Katihar. In the second phase, Rahul will pass through four parliamentary constituencies Buxar, Aurangabad, Karakat and Sasaram. In the last elections, Congress had managed only one seat from the Grand Alliance in Kishanganj.